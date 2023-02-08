Childmaid tortured, forced to eat from dustbin

A couple from India’s New Colony in Gurugram allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was hired by the couple to take care of their child.

According to Indian media reports, the minor girl was hired by the couple through a placement agency five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The couple made her work and used to beat her mercilessly.

A joint team of police and SAKHI – One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) [intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces] rescued the girl from New Colony and found several bruises on her hands, feet and mouth.

In her statement, the victim alleged that the couple was not letting her sleep the whole night and they also didn’t give her any food to eat.

The Sakhi centre in charge claimed in her complaint that the minor girl used to eat leftover food thrown in the dustbin after not being given food.

The girl is currently receiving treatment in a hospital and is in critical condition.

An FIR has been registered against the couple under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Pocso Act at New Colony police station.

“We are verifying the facts and the couple will be arrested soon,” said India’s New Colony police station SHO Dinkar.

