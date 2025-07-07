3 children drown in Rawalpindi stormwater drain

RAWALPINDI: At least three children drowned on Monday in a stormwater drain in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred near Takal Road in the Kallar Syedan tehsil. Upon receiving the information, nearby labourers rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the children, eyewitnesses said.

However, the children had already died by the time help arrived. The deceased were identified as 10-year-old Usman, 9-year-old Tayyaba, and 6-year-old Hamza.

Rescue workers transported the bodies in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead after an initial examination.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued warning of flooding in Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi rivers and adjacent drains on Monday.

PDMA has warned of extra-ordinary hike in water level of rivers from July 07 to 09.

The authority has cautioned against high flood in Chenab River at Maralla headworks.

Meanwhile, there is danger of medium to high flood in drains adjacent to Ravi and Chenab rivers.

PDMA also apprehended flash flood in Rod Kohis (mountain channels) of Dera Ghazi Khan.

PDMA has also cautioned against likely urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Rawalpindi divisions.

The disaster management authority has issued an alert to Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and WASA authorities.

Rescue 1122 has been directed to prepare in advance to tackle any emergency situation along with storage of fuel.

“People should be kept aware of the developing situation along with supply of food and clean water,” PDMA directed.

Citizens and livestock from riverbanks should be evacuated to safer places, PDMA ordered.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rescue agencies, and administrative authorities to remain on high alert during the recent heavy rains and any potential emergency situations.

In anticipation of possible flooding in areas along the Indus River and other rivers, the prime minister has instructed the NDMA, rescue agencies, and administrative bodies to immediately implement safety measures and precautionary actions.