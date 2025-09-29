Two children drown in pond at under-construction site in Karachi

KARACHI: Two children drowned on Monday in a water-filled pit at an under-construction building site in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in Block 9 of Gulistan-e-Johar, near Magsi Chowk. Rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert, and a search operation was launched to retrieve the bodies of drowned children.

According to police, the pit had been excavated for the foundation of a building, but was left uncovered. Due to recent rainfall, it had filled with water, creating a dangerous situation.

Police said that three children went to the artificial pond for swimming, but two of them drowned, while the third managed to escape.

The deceased children were aged between 10 and 12 years, police added. Further investigation is underway.

Read More: Three drown at Karachi’s Hawks Bay, two still missing

Earlier, in a tragic incident near Hawks Bay Manora Road, Karachi, three young men drowned while swimming at the beach, ARY News reported.

Edhi Foundation’s rescue divers somehow managed to save an individual, while the dead body of another was recovered. The rescue teams are still in search of the third individual who is still missing.

According to reports, the individuals who became the victims of the Hawks Bay drowning incident were from Karachi’s Posh area, Nazimabad. The individual who was recovered alive has been identified as Hasnain, while Bilal was the deceased. The missing individual, Shahab, is being searched.