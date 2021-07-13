Video shows children hurling into air after play castle flies off in strong winds

A video showed the horrible incident where several children and adults got wounded after they were hurled into the air when a bouncy play castle came loose by strong winds and flew off.

The children have been seen hurling into the air for a few seconds in the horrifying video in Belarus during a festival after the bouncy play castle came loose and flew 30-foot off the ground.

In the video, the youngsters can be heard screaming. According to reports, four children and three adults sustained injuries in the incident who were later given treatment at the Shklov Central District Hospital

The bouncy castles were ripped from their mooring by strong winds, some eyewitnesses said.

An eyewitness said that a boy tumbled out of the castle and he was very scared. However, the boy was not seriously wounded in the incident.

The castle flew over the people like a balloon and was carried over a fence, whereas, the second play castle crashed into a nearby tent while all that happened in an instant when the children were playing.

Another eyewitness said that the children were very scared and later there were soldiers nearby who rushed to help, as well as the ambulances arrived at the site immediately.