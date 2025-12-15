From dacoit hideouts to classrooms: Children return to schools in Sindh's Katcha area

Following a successful security operation against dacoits in Sindh’s Katcha area, a school building is now being constructed at the same location—signalling a gradual but meaningful improvement in the region’s security situation.

Although criminal activity has not been completely eradicated despite repeated operations against the dacoit mafia, a clear decline has been observed, bringing cautious optimism to local communities.

Team Sar-e-Aam of ARY News visited the Katcha area and toured the newly established school, interacting with children to understand their perspectives, ambitions, and hopes for the future.

Residents and their children have slowly begun adjusting to a more stable environment. The students’ enthusiasm for education and their evident abilities have sparked renewed hope for a better tomorrow.

The establishment of educational institutions in areas once considered red zones—where dacoits previously took refuge—marks a welcome and transformative change, replacing fear with opportunity for the children of the region.

The area lies between the territories of the Teghani and Ogahi tribes. At the peak of dacoit activity, the region was engulfed in fear, with armed clashes and frequent gunfire between the two sides severely disrupting law and order, while crippling both education and economic life.

According to reports, around 60 people lost their lives in violent clashes between the two tribes.

Following partial stabilisation of the situation, the education department engaged tribal elders from both sides and launched academic activities under a mutual agreement that children from both tribes would study together.

At present, around 300 students are enrolled in the school. Witnessing their eagerness to learn, the Sar-e-Aam team was reminded of the poet’s words: “With just a little nurturing, this soil can be remarkably fertile.”