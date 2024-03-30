Children who were found dead in trunk were “tortured”

KHAIRPUR: In a shocking revelation, three children who were found dead inside a trunk in Khairpur district were allegedly tortured, ARY News reported.

The bodies of three children, who went missing in the Khairpur district, were recovered from a box at their house a day later.

According to the initial medical report, the three children died due to suffocation in the box where torture marks were also found on their bodies.

The report further revealed that blood came out of the children’s mouths because of the suffocation.

Moreover, three accused have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident whereas an inquiry is being carried out from the arrested individuals.

Earlier, reports stated that the three minors, out of which two were siblings and one their cousin, went missing in an area falling under the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station in district Kharipur.

Police said that the three children had accidentally locked themselves in the box while playing in the house in Khairpur and died of suffocation.

The missing children included 5-year-old Mehnaz, 4-year-old Madad Ali and Arif, as per police.

Station house officer (SHO) Anwar Abro said that police arrived at the scene after the family informed them of the discovery and moved the bodies to the hospital.