Child's death: KMC report holds BRT, store management responsible

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has dispatched its inquiry report to the Secretary Local Government on falling of three-year-old Ibrahim into an open manhole in front of a shopping mall near NIPA Chowrangi in city.

Senior Director Municipal Services Imran Rajput said that the municipal services had initiated search for the boy and dead body of the child was recovered from a link nullah of Gulshan Town, according to the report.

“It was found in the examination that the BRT project’s construction was the cause of the mishap,” report read. “The BRT project excavations have thoroughly damaged the drainage system of the nullah”.

According to the report’s findings, temporary two-feet covers were used to try to close manholes. “Tragic incident happened because a side of the manhole was open,” report said.

“The KMC doesn’t use sub-standard covers and the modus-operandi by which the gutter was covered,” KMC report said.

“The BRT didn’t inform the KMC prior to the beginning of its work”. It initiated excavations and afterwards ignored the situation.

The report holds store’s management and the BRT jointly responsible for the tragedy in which the toddler falls in the manhole and died.

The report also informed that all excavated spots have been filled under the supervision of the officials.