Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Child’s hilarious bicycle parking video goes viral

test

A video of a child confidently parking his bicycle at a car parking lot has gone viral.

The 11-second clip shared on Twitter shows the little boy parking his bicycle while a car awaits to claim the parking spot.

Viral: Teacher filmed slapping, banging student’s head on the wall

What is interesting is the swagger with which he walks off after parking his bike.

Since being posted, the clip has drawn massive attention on the internet as it has been watched around 300,000 times and garnered over 13,000 likes.

 

Viral: Groom Slaps Bride during Varmala Ceremony

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.