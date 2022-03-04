Child’s hilarious bicycle parking video goes viral

A video of a child confidently parking his bicycle at a car parking lot has gone viral.

The 11-second clip shared on Twitter shows the little boy parking his bicycle while a car awaits to claim the parking spot.

What is interesting is the swagger with which he walks off after parking his bike.

Since being posted, the clip has drawn massive attention on the internet as it has been watched around 300,000 times and garnered over 13,000 likes.

the way he marches off, swinging his arms like he nailed it 😂 — suki sven (@ahappything) March 2, 2022

I love how he gleefully walks off with arms swinging — (( catz stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻)) (@BeeCinny2) March 2, 2022

