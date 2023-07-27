Chile woman lands in KP to marry her Pakistani lover

After the arrival of Indian and Chinese girls, now a Chile woman has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to marry her Pakistani lover after their friendship on social media, ARY News reported on Thursday.

36-year-old Nikoli Anaragalsalos landed KP’s Charsaddah to meet her social media friend Ikramullah, 27 years old.

The woman who is a resident of Chile, a sovereign country in Latin America, has now reportedly converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover. After conversion, the Chile woman adopted the name of Noreen.

Ikramullah said he used to upload videos on TikTok, where he become a friend of Anargalosalos. The Pakistani youth said Noreen wants to take him to the United States.

Earlier, a Chinese girl Gao Fang reached Pakistan to marry her lover Javed Hashmi in Lower Dir after their friendship on Social media.

The couple tied the knot officially through Nikkah.

Earlier, Police confirmed that Anju arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border on July 22, and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi.

It may be noted that She is a divorcee and has children in India.