27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Advertisement -

Chile woman lands in KP to marry her Pakistani lover

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

After the arrival of Indian and Chinese girls, now a Chile woman has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to marry her Pakistani lover after their friendship on social media, ARY News reported on Thursday.

36-year-old Nikoli Anaragalsalos landed KP’s Charsaddah to meet her social media friend Ikramullah, 27 years old.

The woman who is a resident of Chile, a sovereign country in Latin America, has now reportedly converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover. After conversion, the Chile woman adopted the name of Noreen.

Ikramullah said he used to upload videos on TikTok, where he become a friend of Anargalosalos. The Pakistani youth said Noreen wants to take him to the United States.

Read more: Indian woman Anju marries Pakistani friend, converts to Islam

Earlier, a Chinese girl Gao Fang reached Pakistan to marry her lover Javed Hashmi in Lower Dir after their friendship on Social media.

The couple tied the knot officially through Nikkah.

Earlier, Police confirmed that Anju arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border on July 22, and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi.

It may be noted that She is a divorcee and has children in India.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.