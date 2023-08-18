Pilot dies after in-flight medical emergency

A pilot of a Chilean airline company experienced a medical emergency during a flight from Miami, Florida, to Santiago, Chile. Tragically, the pilot passed away after the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Panama.

According to the sources, the pilot from LATAM Airlines, whose identity was not disclosed by the airline, had dedicated over 25 years to his service. This experienced pilot was part of a three-person crew responsible for commanding the aircraft.

Following an emergency landing in Panama, the pilot received additional medical assistance; however, the unfortunate outcome was that the pilot passed away, as reported to Insider.

In a statement given to the sources within the company, the airline expressed profound sorrow over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the employee’s family.

Flight data sourced from FlightAware revealed that the flight on Monday, usually an eight-hour journey, descended swiftly from an altitude of over 30,000 feet within less than three hours of departure.

The emergency landing took place in Panama City on Monday, and passengers had to wait until Thursday to catch a replacement flight from Panama City to Santiago, according to information shared with Insider by the airline.