34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 6, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

China advocates two-state solution amid Gaza conflict

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

LAHORE: China on Monday reiterated its demand for a two-state solution amid the Israeli conflict in Gaza, Palestine.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao emphasized that China’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is “very clear.”

The land historically belongs to the Palestinians and they have every right to establish an autonomous state in the Middle East, the Chinese diplomat said.

Zhao Shiren said China is against the use of power over civilians and the loss of human lives. He urged the need for international mediation to resolve the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Replying to a question regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Zhao Shiren said the return of the former prime minister is Islamabad’s ‘internal matter’ and China avoids interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Read more: Pakistan laud ‘courageous’ UN workers serving Gazans amid Israeli bombing

However, the Chinese diplomat said, Beijing desires free and fair elections in Pakistan and wants every political force and stakeholder on ‘one page’ for the development of the country and the success of CPEC projects.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren further said he is unable to understand why some ‘elements’ are opposing CPEC and the good ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.