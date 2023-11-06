China advocates two-state solution amid Gaza conflict

LAHORE: China on Monday reiterated its demand for a two-state solution amid the Israeli conflict in Gaza, Palestine.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao emphasized that China’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is “very clear.”

The land historically belongs to the Palestinians and they have every right to establish an autonomous state in the Middle East, the Chinese diplomat said.

Zhao Shiren said China is against the use of power over civilians and the loss of human lives. He urged the need for international mediation to resolve the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Replying to a question regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Zhao Shiren said the return of the former prime minister is Islamabad’s ‘internal matter’ and China avoids interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

However, the Chinese diplomat said, Beijing desires free and fair elections in Pakistan and wants every political force and stakeholder on ‘one page’ for the development of the country and the success of CPEC projects.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren further said he is unable to understand why some ‘elements’ are opposing CPEC and the good ties between Islamabad and Beijing.