China and South Korea power into Women's Asian Cup semis

Defending champions China scored twice in extra-time to book a blockbuster semi-final against hosts Australia at the Women’s Asian Cup Saturday with a dominant South Korea joining them in the last four.

Hard-working Shao Ziqin brilliantly fired into the right corner in the 94th minute at Perth and China sealed a tense 2-0 victory over Taiwan courtesy of an own goal from Chen Ying-hui.

It kept their bid for a record-extending 10th title on track, with the win also banking direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

South Korea — runners up to China in 2022 — also ensured they will be at the World Cup with a 6-0 trouncing of Uzbekistan in Sydney.

They will face either Japan or the Philippines in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

China will meet the Matildas on Tuesday, but will be without star midfielder Wang Shuang who picked up a yellow card for the second straight match.

“Of course, she’s a loss. There is going to be an opportunity for someone else,” China head coach Ante Milicic said.

“These girls are so resilient. I’ll back my girls against any opponent.”

The quarter-final had political undertones given China’s claim to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, who compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” in international sports events.

It is part of a compromise with China that allows them to take part in major competitions without presenting itself as a sovereign nation.

The crowd of 5,238 was split between the fan bases although the Taiwanese contingent were more vocal.

There were some flag-waving Chinese fans wearing shirts with the words “China is my faith” written on the back.

Like China, Taiwan has enjoyed strong support at the tournament but controversy erupted in the stands during their last game in Sydney.

Former Taiwan coach Chen Kuei-jen was ejected from the stadium for leading a “Taiwan Jiayu”, or “Go Taiwan”, chant.

There did not appear to be a repeat on Saturday.

“They put everything they have on the pitch and showed how strong their heart is,” current Taiwan coach Prasobchoke Chokemor said of his team.

“I told them you don’t need to be sad, you don’t need to cry.”

In Sydney, Son Hwa-yeon opened South Korea’s account in the ninth minute with Ko Yoo-jin collecting a second before the break in a one-sided affair.

Park Soo-jeong, Ji So-yun, Lee Eun-young and Jang Sel-gi added second-half goals against a Uzbek side playing in the knockouts of the continental competition for the first time.

Despite losing, Taiwan and Uzbekistan still have a chance to make the World Cup.

They move to the playoffs along with North Korea and the loser of the Japan-Philippines clash on Sunday.

The winners of those two matches will also gain automatic qualification to the global showpiece.