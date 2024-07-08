China asks NATO to stop ‘creating’ tensions in Asia-Pacific region

BEIJING: China on Monday asked the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to stop ‘creating tensions’ in the Asia-Pacific region.

“NATO should adhere to its positioning as a regional defensive organization, stop creating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, stop promoting Cold War mentality and bloc confrontations, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated in a presser in Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that NATO’s expansion into Asia and its military build-up in the region are the manifestation of its Cold War mentality and ‘ideological bias’.

Beijing made these comments as the leaders of South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand, together with other Asia-Pacific attendees, including Australia’s defense minister, are in Washington for the upcoming NATO summit.

The 75th anniversary of the military alliance will be commemorated during the summit, which is set for July 9–11.