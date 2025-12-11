Chinese scientists develop meat-like-protein that could replace chicken

Scientists in China have genetically engineered a fungus widely used in meat substitutes, making it an even more sustainable and efficient source of protein than chicken — one of the lowest-impact farmed animals.

The research, conducted using CRISPR gene-editing tools, modified Fusarium venenatum without adding foreign DNA, according to a study published in Trends in Biotechnology.

Mycoprotein — often described as “protein from fungus” — already requires less land, emits fewer greenhouse gases and causes less water pollution than conventional animal proteins. It also mimics the texture and taste of meat, contributing to its growing popularity as consumers seek alternatives to livestock farming.

However, concerns have been raised about cell-cultured or lab-grown meats, with some studies suggesting that large-scale production could carry a greater environmental cost than even beef.

The Chinese team reported major gains in efficiency. Compared to the unmodified strain, the engineered F. venenatum:

Used 44% fewer nutrients

Produced mycoprotein 88% faster

Lowered global warming potential by up to 61%, depending on the country’s energy mix

The modified strain would also require 70% less land than the amount currently used for China’s chicken production and reduce freshwater pollution risk by 78%, according to China Science Daily.

“These improvements make the fungus more nutritious while significantly reducing its environmental footprint,” said Liu Xiao, corresponding author and researcher at Jiangnan University.

Animal agriculture accounts for around 40% of the world’s agricultural land and nearly 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. With rising climate risks, water scarcity and a global need for sustainable protein sources, scientists say interest in alternatives has accelerated.

While plant-based, microbial and insect proteins are gaining traction, lab-grown meat remains controversial. A 2024 study from the University of California, Davis, found that large-scale cultured meat production could currently carry a higher environmental burden than beef.

Mycoproteins from F. venenatum, however, have shown “particular promise” and are already approved for consumption in the United States, Europe and Australia. Brands such as Quorn have long used them to produce meat-like nuggets, fillets and mince.

Traditional mycoprotein production requires giant bioreactors and nutrient-rich media — a resource-intensive process with low conversion efficiency. Using CRISPR/Cas9, the researchers edited the fungus’s metabolic pathways to enhance internal protein digestion, improve nutrient quality and reduce the overall nutrient input required.