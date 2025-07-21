China, EU leaders to hold summit in Beijing on Thursday

BEIJING: Top leaders from China and the European Union will hold a summit in Beijing this week, as the major economic powers seek to smooth over disputes ranging from trade to the Ukraine conflict.

Beijing and Brussels have been gearing up to mark the 50th anniversary of their establishment of diplomatic ties, but a suite of squabbles over state subsidies, market access and wartime sanctions have dampened the festivities.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that European Council President Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit on Thursday.

The statement came after the EU said on Friday that the pair would attend the EU-China summit in Beijing following the conclusion of separate meetings in Japan on Wednesday.

Costa and von der Leyen will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom they will “discuss EU-China relations and current geopolitical challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine”, the EU statement said.

With Chinese Premier Li Qiang, they will “cover in more detail the trade and economic aspects of the relationship”, according to the bloc.

The summit “is an opportunity to engage with China at the highest level and have frank, constructive discussions on issues that matter to both of us”, Costa said.

“We want dialogue, real engagement and concrete progress. We aim for a fair, balanced relationship that delivers for both sides,” he said.

Trade tensions have cast a shadow over preparations for the meetings, with Bloomberg News reporting this month that China would cancel part of what was originally supposed to be a two-day summit.

The two sides have criticised each other for what each sees as violations of the principle of fair trade.

Von der Leyen said this month that the EU would look to address its yawning trade deficit with Beijing, which stood at $357 billion last year.

She said Brussels would also demand that China eases market access for European companies and loosens export controls on strategically crucial rare earths.

Beijing, for its part, has said the EU must change its mentality and “properly handle divergences and frictions”.