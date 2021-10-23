China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

China passed an education law on Saturday that seeks to cut the ‘twin pressures’ of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects.

Details of the law’s passing were reported in Chinese state media.

It says the legislation makes local governments responsible for ensuring that pressure on children is reduced.

The law asks parents to arrange their children’s time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, and to avoid them overusing the internet.

China’s parliament is also considering legislation that would punish parents if their children exhibit what it regards as “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes.

In recent months, the education ministry has limited gaming hours for minors, allowing them to play online for one hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

Related

China forbids under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!