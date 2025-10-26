China introduces  the largest electric river cargo ship

BEIJING: China has introduced the Gezoba, the world’s largest electric river cargo ship. The vessel, which measures 130 meters in length, is capable of carrying up to 13,000 tons and operates entirely on lithium batteries rather than conventional fuels.

The Gezoba draws its power from 12 lithium battery units, delivering a combined capacity of 24,000 kilowatt-hours.

Engineers behind the project have designed the battery system for rapid replacement, allowing the ship to cover a maximum distance of 500 kilometers on a single charge.

Equipped with a sophisticated smart control system, the Gezoba features remote navigation and automatic berthing capabilities.

According to Yin Xinping of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the project represents more than just a new vessel; it demonstrates a comprehensive technological advance.

The team successfully integrated large-scale batteries, direct current power systems, remote piloting, multi-network integration, and ship-to-shore communications into a single operational platform.

Chinese media report that the electric ship is expected to save 617 tons of fuel each year and reduce annual carbon emissions by 2,000 tons.

Earlier,a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) indicates a significant surge in generative artificial intelligence (AI) users in China.

As of June 2025, the number of users reached 515 million, doubling within six months. This represents an increase of 266 million users since December 2024, raising the user penetration rate in China to 36.5 percent.

The report was released at the 2025 China Internet Infrastructure Resources Conference in Beijing on Saturday.

Generative AI is increasingly becoming a part of everyday life for people in China. The main user groups consist of young adults, middle-aged individuals, and those who are highly educated.

According to a recent report, people under 40 make up 74.6 percent of all generative AI users, with 37.5 percent holding a degree from a junior college or higher. The report also highlighted that domestically developed generative AI models have gained significant popularity among users in China.

These technologies are being widely applied in various areas, including intelligent search, content creation, office assistance, and smart devices.

The report highlights the increasing usefulness of AI across various sectors, including agricultural production, industrial manufacturing, and scientific research.

It also notes that China’s influence in the global AI landscape has been steadily growing. As of April 2025, China had submitted 1.576 million AI-related patent applications, representing 38.58 percent of the worldwide total, the largest share of any country.

AI has transformed from a lab concept into a mature service supporting hundreds of millions of users, according to CNNIC director Liu Yulin, who added that the surge in generative AI users reveals a shift from trial use to everyday application across the country.