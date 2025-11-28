China issues urgent evacuation alert after deadly Tajik–Afghan border drone attack

BEIJING: Chinese embassies in Tajikistan and Afghanistan have issued an urgent security alert, advising Chinese nationals and companies—particularly those involved in gold mining operations near the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border—to evacuate the area immediately, Chinese media reported on Friday.

The warning follows a deadly drone attack launched from across the Afghan border, which killed three Chinese workers in Tajikistan, according to Tajik authorities on Thursday.

According to The Global Times, the Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan strongly condemned the attack in the Shamsiddin-Shohin district of the Khatlon region, calling it a “grave criminal act.” The embassy expressed deep condolences over the loss of life and extended sympathies to the victims’ families.

The embassy activated its emergency response mechanism, dispatching a working team to the site to manage follow-up matters, visit the injured, and assist personnel of Chinese companies operating in the region.

Chinese diplomats have urged Tajik authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, bring those responsible to justice, and take effective steps to safeguard Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in the country.

The embassy has issued an urgent alert advising Chinese nationals in Tajikistan to closely monitor the regional security situation and avoid travel to or work near the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Those already in the area have been urged to leave immediately and to contact local police and the embassy in the event of an emergency.

The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan also issued a renewed warning to Chinese companies and workers involved in gold mining operations in the affected region, urging them to leave the area as soon as possible, and seek assistance from local authorities and the embassy in case of danger.

According to the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the attack targeted a camp housing company employees in southwestern Khatlon on Wednesday night. The ministry said the assault was carried out using “an unmanned aerial vehicle carrying explosives.”

Tajik authorities condemned “these acts of terrorist groups” and called on Afghan authorities to stabilize and secure their side of the border, according to the Times of Central Asia.

The drone strike hit the LLC Shohin SM workers’ camp near the 1st Border Guard Post “Istiqlol” in the Yol Border Detachment.