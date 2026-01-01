China launches crackdown on 'vulgar' AI mashup videos and distorted classics

China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) has launched a nationwide, month-long campaign starting today, January 1, 2026, to combat the spread of improperly altered “AI mashup” videos.

With the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI), authorities have noted that some online accounts are misusing AI tools to significantly distort, parody, or vulgarize classic films, TV dramas, and animated works, raising public concern.

The campaign will specifically focus on removing AI-altered videos based on TV adaptations of China’s “Four Great Classical Novels,” as well as content featuring historical and revolutionary themes, or portrayals of national heroes and role models.

Targeted content includes videos that seriously depart from the original spirit and character portrayals, promote violence, sensationalism, or vulgarity, and those that spread distorted values or undermine public morality.

Authorities will also address high-profile cases where the misappropriation or distortion of Chinese culture leads to misconceptions about history and national identity. Additionally, so-called “cult-style” animations—created by altering beloved children’s cartoon characters into disturbing forms—will be removed.

Following the month-long campaign, the NRTA announced it will review the outcomes to establish long-term governance strategies. The goal is to refine current mechanisms and guarantee consistent, standardized regulation of AI content in the future.