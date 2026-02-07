China launches satellite messaging service powered by BeiDou system

BEIJING: China has launched a new satellite short messaging service utilizing the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), designed to ensure reliable communication during emergencies when ground-based mobile networks are unavailable.

The announcement was made by China Space-Time Information Co., Ltd., the national operator of BeiDou services, in collaboration with major domestic telecom carriers.

The service is poised to serve as a vital supplement to terrestrial mobile networks. It is anticipated to improve safety and communication reliability for users across various scenarios, such as hiking in remote mountains, working at sea, and coordinating disaster relief efforts.

“This represents a major advancement in making satellite communication technology accessible to the public,” the company stated. “By integrating BeiDou’s features into everyday life, it provides concrete technological safeguards.”

The service uses the short-message communication capability built into the BeiDou system, enabling users with compatible smartphones to send and receive text messages directly via satellites in areas without cellular coverage.

China’s three main telecom operators—China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom—have all incorporated the service. Subscribers can activate it without needing to change their SIM cards or phone numbers. Currently, nearly 60 smartphone models from top Chinese brands already support this functionality.

China Space-Time Information focuses on several key areas, including satellite navigation and communications, big data services, artificial intelligence (AI) development, and geospatial remote sensing.