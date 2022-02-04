China, Pakistan reaping the harvest of CPEC: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is benefiting the people of both countries.

Talking to Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Lifeng during a virtual meeting with him in Beijing, he said CPEC’s early-harvest projects have transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape by laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a virtual meeting with Mr. He Lifeng, Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing today.

Prime Minister Khan said the “Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” is time-tested and timeless, adding that work on all CPEC projects went ahead steadily despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lauded the efforts of the National Development and Reform Commission of China and officials of both countries in this regard.

The prime minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects and vowed to turn Gwadar into a hub of regional commerce and industry and prioritise work on the ML-I and other key energy projects.

The meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing CPEC projects and discussed the future initiatives.

The commission chairman said that China has become Pakistan’s largest investment and trade partner in the last seven years and both sides are keen to maintain the momentum of overall economic and trade ties in future as well.

