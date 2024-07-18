PLA’s 97th founding anniversary commemorated at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that the relations between Pakistan and China are extraordinary and exemplary, ARY News reported citing the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the 97th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was commemorated at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong was the chief guest who was welcomed by the COAS upon his arrival at the GHQ. Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials & Officers from the tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, General Syed Asim Munir the relations between the two countries are based on mutual trust and respect.

“The relationship between the Pakistan Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is ideal and the two armies are continuing to cooperate in various fields,” the COAS added.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong hailed the Pakistan Army for its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He said that the Pakistan Army is always at the forefront of the war against terrorism.

“Pakistan Army made sacrifices for the peace and stability of Pakistan and the region,” the Chinese ambassador added. Jiang Zaidong said that China is ready to work together to fight terrorism.

“No power can abolish Pakistan-China ideal friendship and brotherhood among forces of both countries, he said.