China to provide another 300m yuan of relief supplies to Pakistan

BEIJING: China has announced to provide another 300 million yuan of relief supplies to Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the Director of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui during a meeting with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lieutenant General Ahhtar Nawaz via video link.

Luo Zhaonhui requested the Pakistani side to provide a list of urgently needed supplies at an early date and determine the mode of transportation so that the Chinese assistance can reach the flood victims as soon as possible.

The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority thanked Chinese leadership and people for their assistance.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the Chinese assistance package of 400 million RMB.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said this is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. He said this support will help provide much needed relief to the people.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also expressed his gratitude to Chinese leadership and people for their relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said this is another manifestation of our unique relationship, the strength of which is reflected in such times of difficulty.

