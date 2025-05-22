4 dead, 17 missing as heavy rains soak southern China

At least four people have died and 17 remain missing after torrential rain triggered landslides in China’s southwestern Guizhou province on Thursday, with the military deployed to assist in rescue efforts.

Two died in Changshi township and two from nearby Qingyang village, where 19 people from eight different households were initially trapped after being hit by a landslide, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

Authorities also issued risk warnings for geological disasters in nearby areas.

China is facing hotter and longer heatwaves and more frequent and unpredictable heavy rain as a result of climate change. The country is especially vulnerable to the effects of climate change, authorities have said, because of its huge population.

Authorities initiated their third-highest emergency response for heavy rain in mountainous Guizhou as well as the nearby provinces of Hunan and Jiangxi. More than 400 emergency staff including military officers and firefighters were sent to assist in the rescue mission.

Heavy rains over the last week in China’s southern Guangdong province and Guangxi region have killed seven people and left several missing with authorities issuing warnings for severe rain, mountain flooding and geological disasters in the south of the country.

Chinese meteorological data shows 2024 was the warmest year for the country since comparable records began more than six decades ago, the second straight year in which milestones were broken.