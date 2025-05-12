China ready to play constructive role in India-Pakistan ‘enduring ceasefire’

Beijing: China on Monday expressed its support and welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, saying that it is ready to further play a constructive role in realizing a comprehensive and enduring ceasefire, according to Chinese media reports.

“The realization of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both India and Pakistan, is conducive to the peace and stability of the region, and meets the general expectations of the international community,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

At a regular news conference in Beijing, Lin said India and Pakistan are neighbors who cannot part from each other, and are both neighbors to China.

“Since tensions flared between India and Pakistan, China has been in close communication with the relevant parties, calling upon India and Pakistan to keep calm, exercise restraint and avoid escalation of the situation,” he said.

Beijing expects New Delhi and Islamabad to build on and continue the momentum of the ceasefire, avoid a resurgence of the conflict, properly settle their differences through dialogue and negotiation, and return to the track of political settlement, he said.

“China is willing to keep communicating with India and Pakistan and play a constructive role in realizing a comprehensive and enduring ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as well as maintaining regional peace and stability,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that any future talks between Pakistan and India would center around three critical issues ‘Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the defence minister said, “If talks are held between two nuclear-armed neighbors, they will focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water-related matters,” he said.

The minister highlighted that terrorism has affected the region for the past two to three decades, with Pakistan remains the biggest victim.

“It is ironic that the country most affected by terrorism is being blamed for it and even attacked,” he remarked.

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said, “This is a golden opportunity for both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”