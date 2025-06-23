China, Russia condemn US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

China and Russia strongly Monday condemned the United States’ strike on Iran’s nuclear sites during an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Security Council convened on Sunday to discuss the recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. During the meeting, Russia, China, and Pakistan jointly called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East, proposing a resolution to that effect.

China’s Ambassador to the UN, Fu Cong, condemned the US strike and urged all parties, particularly Israel, to commit to an immediate ceasefire.

He stated that the US had committed a grave violation of international law. Ambassador of China Fu added that peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved through the use of force, urging that diplomatic channels to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue remain open and that a peaceful resolution is still possible.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also condemned the attack as irresponsible, dangerous, and provocative act by the United States.

He said the attack endangered civilian lives and could destabilize other countries in the region. Nebenzia asserted that the US has no legal right to undertake such unilateral military actions.

Meanwhile, Acting US Ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Shea, told the Council that the time had come for the Security Council to pressure Iran to abandon its efforts to eliminate Israel and to end its pursuit of nuclear weapons.