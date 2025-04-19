China shipbuilders rip Trump’s ‘short-sighted’ US port fees

BEIJING: China’s shipbuilders on Saturday blasted as “short-sighted” U.S. port fees announced by President Donald Trump’s administration on China-linked ships, a measure aimed at the nation’s shipbuilding industry.

Trump signed an order on Wednesday aimed at reviving U.S. shipbuilding and reducing China’s grip on the global shipping industry. His government the next day watered the measures down by shielding domestic exporters and vessel owners serving the Great Lakes, the Caribbean and U.S. territories.

The spat over ocean shipping, which conveys 80% of global trade, is the latest conflict in an intensifying trade war between China and the U.S. that has pushed levies on each other’s imports beyond 100%.

The China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry expressed “extreme indignation and resolute opposition” to the U.S measures, joining protests from the government and country’s shipowners.

“The decline of the U.S. shipbuilding industry is the result of its protectionism and has nothing to do with China,” the shipbuilders said in a statement.

It warned the U.S. restrictions would disrupt the global maritime system, lead to soaring shipping costs, further push up U.S. inflation and harm the interest of the U.S. people.

“We call on the international maritime industry to jointly resist this short-sighted U.S. behaviour, and jointly maintain a fair market environment,” the industry body said, adding it expects Chinese authorities to take strong countermeasures.

The government protested against the “discriminatory” steps on Friday, urging Washington to “correct wrongdoings.”

The Ministry of Commerce vowed in a statement to “resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard our own interests”, saying the fees “fully reveal the essence of its unilateralist and protectionist policies, and are typical, non-market practices”.