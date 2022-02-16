‘Conduct of bandits’: China slams US for ‘willfully’ disposing off Afghan assets

China has slammed United States for ‘willfully’ disposing off Afghan assets by saying that the conduct is no different from ‘bandits‘.

Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin in his Feb 15 statement said that the act of willfully disposing off assets that belong to the Afghan people, even keeping them as its own is similar to conduct of bandits.

“This is no different from the conduct of bandits. This latest example has once again laid bare that the “rules-based order” the US claims to champion is not the kind of rules and order to defend the weak and uphold justice, but to maintain its own hegemony,” said Wang Wenbin.

The spokesperson also maintained that “as the culprit of the Afghan crisis”, the US should not exacerbate the suffering of the Afghan people. It should unfreeze their assets, lift unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan as soon as possible, and assume its due responsibility to ease the humanitarian crisis in the country.

On PM Imran Khan’s visit to China

Answering a question regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, Wang Wenbin said that Imran Khan’s vist and attendance at the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 carries on the fine tradition of mutual support between China and Pakistan.

President Xi Jinping met with the Pakistani Prime Minister, and Premier Li Keqiang had talks with him. Leaders of the two countries reached important consensus on such areas as the development of CPEC, more cooperation in science and technology, agriculture and livelihood, building a corridor for green development, health and digital economy, encouraging Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan, leveraging the protocol to the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and increasing the import of agricultural products from Pakistan.

China is ready to work with Pakistan in implementing the above important consensus, further deepen strategic mutual trust, expand bilateral practical cooperation and inject new impetus into the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

