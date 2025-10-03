China slams US veto, urges immediate Gaza ceasefire

China criticized the United States (US) for abusing its veto power to protect Israel in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports from foreign media, China has condemned the United States for its use of veto power regarding the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

In light of the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, China stated that if the US had not repeatedly exercised its veto, the Security Council’s response to the crisis would have been sufficient.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the international community should support Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations under a two-state solution. China is committed to a ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza.

China’s Wang Yi stated that the two-year-long Gaza conflict has resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.

“Israeli actions that violate international law principles are jeopardizing the two-state solution and undermining the stability of the Middle East,” he mentioned.

“The international community must implement three indispensable steps to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including an immediate comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, Palestinian rule over their own territory, and firmly upholding the two-state solution.”