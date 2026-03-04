China successfully tests high-speed satellite-to-ground laser communication

BEIJING: Chinese research institutions successfully tested a laser communication link between a high-orbit satellite and the ground, achieving two-way data transfer at 1 gigabit per second over more than 40,000 kilometers, as reported by China Science Daily on Tuesday.

Currently, satellite-ground laser communication research focuses on two main areas: increasing downlink speeds to handle data surges in specific scenarios and improving long-term, stable, two-way, real-time communication capabilities in high-orbit environments, which are vital for space systems and advanced interactive applications.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Optics and Electronics, together with the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, the China Academy of Space Technology, and other organizations, established a reliable laser link between an observatory in southwestern Yunnan Province and a geosynchronous satellite.

They achieved bidirectional communication at distances up to 40,740 kilometers at 1 gigabit per second, setting records with a four-second link setup and over three hours of continuous operation.

Conducted on a more challenging high-orbit platform, this experiment extended stable communication from minutes to hours, ensuring two-way, high-speed, real-time connectivity. This is a significant step toward a future integrated Earth-space network.

This breakthrough enables satellites not only to transmit data rapidly but also to receive complex commands in real time, paving the way for upgrading high-orbit satellites from simple data relays to intelligent processing centers.

Researchers found that the experiment confirmed the deep-space communication capabilities of ground stations. This success paves the way for the development of high-speed laser links with the Moon, Mars, and distant space probes in the future.

The demonstrated reliability suggests that the relevant technologies provide a mature engineering model for future large-scale applications.