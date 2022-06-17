China to ban new heavy industrial projects in key zones

The government said that China will ban new steel, coking, oil refining, cement and glass projects in key zones on Friday.

In a policy document, the government said China would step up efforts to establish a zoning system to manage environmental risks and take action to reduce heavy industry is already polluted regions, river basins and urban areas.

The policy document said China still has a long way to go before it can achieve its environmental goals, and needed new “synergies” that would allow it to cut air, water and soil pollution while tackling carbon dioxide emissions.

