Pakistani graduates can now apply for China’s new “K visa”

Pakistan stands to benefit from China’s new K visa. The visa is for young foreign talent in science and technology. It opens a new path for Pakistani graduates, researchers, and professionals to work, study, and collaborate in China. 

What is the K visa?

  • A new visa for STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
  • For young professionals with a bachelor’s degree or higher from a prestigious university or research institution.
  • Also for people involved in education or research at top institutions.

What can K visa holders do?

  • Take part in education, science and technology, and cultural exchange activities in China.
  • Enjoy easier entry, longer validity, and longer stays than many other visas.

Why this matters for Pakistan

  • Pakistani graduates and researchers can apply without a job offer in China.
  • It supports Pakistan’s young talent to build skills, networks, and careers in high-tech fields.
  • It strengthens Pakistan–China academic and research links.

Who qualifies for China’s K visa?

  • Young international professionals in STEM.
  • Degree holders (bachelor’s or higher) from prestigious institutions.
  • Eligibility is based on age, education, and experience.
  • No need for a Chinese employer or invitation.

Application basics

  • A streamlined process is planned for eligible applicants.
  • China’s Foreign Ministry, Public Security, and overseas embassies/consulates will handle issue, extension, renewal, and replacement.
  • Support will be provided to K visa holders for residence and stay in China.

China already has 12 main visa types (e.g., L for tourism, D for permanent residence, G for transit). The K visa is an addition focused on young talent. The new rules take effect on 1 October 2025.

