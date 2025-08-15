Pakistani graduates can now apply for China’s new “K visa”

Pakistan stands to benefit from China’s new K visa. The visa is for young foreign talent in science and technology. It opens a new path for Pakistani graduates, researchers, and professionals to work, study, and collaborate in China.

What is the K visa?

A new visa for STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

For young professionals with a bachelor’s degree or higher from a prestigious university or research institution.

Also for people involved in education or research at top institutions.

What can K visa holders do?

Take part in education, science and technology, and cultural exchange activities in China.

Enjoy easier entry, longer validity, and longer stays than many other visas.

Why this matters for Pakistan

Pakistani graduates and researchers can apply without a job offer in China.

It supports Pakistan’s young talent to build skills, networks, and careers in high-tech fields.

It strengthens Pakistan–China academic and research links.

Who qualifies for China’s K visa?

Young international professionals in STEM.

Degree holders (bachelor’s or higher) from prestigious institutions.

Eligibility is based on age, education, and experience.

No need for a Chinese employer or invitation.

Application basics

A streamlined process is planned for eligible applicants.

China’s Foreign Ministry, Public Security, and overseas embassies/consulates will handle issue, extension, renewal, and replacement.

Support will be provided to K visa holders for residence and stay in China.

China already has 12 main visa types (e.g., L for tourism, D for permanent residence, G for transit). The K visa is an addition focused on young talent. The new rules take effect on 1 October 2025.

Also Read: Spain introduces Digital Nomad Visa for Pakistanis at Rs21,500