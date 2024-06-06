Prime Minister’s Visit to China -Opening New Business Horizons for Pakistani Businesses

Prime Minister Muhmmad Shahbaz Sharif met with Mr. Zhu Zhaojiang, founder and chairman of the Chinese company Transsion Holdings, in Shenzhen.

During the meeting, interest was expressed in investment opportunities in Transsion Holdings’ mobile manufacturing unit in Pakistan and investment in four sectors in Pakistan: mobile phone production, electric bikes, modern agriculture, and fintech.

On the occasion, Prime Minister said that the government of Pakistan continues to ensure facilities for foreign investors and business personalities. He invited Transsion Holdings to produce goods locally in Pakistan and export them abroad.

During the meeting, the Chairman of Transsion Holdings briefed the Prime Minister on the company’s current operations in Pakistan, its global exports, and further investment projects in Pakistan.

He informed the Prime Minister that the company already has a unit established in Pakistan for the production of mobile phones, providing employment to over 5,000 Pakistanis daily.

The company is keen on expanding its investment in mobile phone production in Pakistan, which will increase their exports from Pakistan after mobile phone production.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Orangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal, Attaullah Tarar, and Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shazia Fatima Khawaja also participated in the meeting.

Renowned business figures from the Pakistan Mobile Phone industry & Transsion Holding partners in Pakistan Amir Allawala, CEO of Tecno Transsion Electronics Mr. Muzzafar Paracha, CEO of Airlink Communicationsand Mr. Zeeshan Mianoor, CEO of Inovi Telecom were also present in the meeting.

The presence of Pakistani mobile phone industry icons in the meeting underscores the momentum towards fostering the growth of Pakistan’s emerging mobile phone industry. It’s anticipated that significant initiatives will be discussed to boost local manufacturing and export within the sector with the guardianship of China.