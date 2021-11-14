China warns US not to support Taiwan independence

BEIJING: Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to “send wrong signals” to Taiwan pro-independence forces, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Both men also spoke about the virtual meeting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden would have on Tuesday Asia time.

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House said, talks Washington hopes will create some stability amid increased tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

It is expected to be the leaders’ most extensive meeting under the Biden administration and will follow on from a telephone call between the two on Sept. 9.

“The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition … as well as ways to work together where our interests align,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns.”

