Karachi/Beijing- June 17, 2025 — The China Yuan (CNY) has strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 39.45 PKR as of today, up from 39.30 PKR last week and a noticeable increase from 39.04 PKR on June 5.

This gradual appreciation reflects a combination of market dynamics and China’s proactive measures to maintain Yuan stability.

Yuan Valuation Mechanism

The Chinese Yuan operates under a managed floating exchange rate regime. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a daily reference rate against a basket of currencies, including the US Dollar, Euro, and others, allowing the Yuan to fluctuate within a controlled band, typically ±2% of the reference rate. This system balances market-driven forces with state intervention to prevent excessive volatility. The recent uptick in CNY’s value against PKR is influenced by global demand for Chinese exports, foreign exchange market trends, and relative economic stability in China compared to regional peers.

China’s Policies for Yuan Stability

China has implemented several policies to ensure Yuan stability, particularly amid global economic uncertainties. The PBOC actively monitors capital flows and intervenes in currency markets to curb speculative trading. Additionally, China maintains strict capital controls to regulate cross-border money flows, reducing pressure on the China Yuan. Recent initiatives include promoting Yuan internationalization through trade settlements and bilateral currency swaps with partner nations. These measures have bolstered confidence in the Yuan, contributing to its steady rise against currencies like the PKR.

Introduction to CNY and PKR

The China Yuan (CNY), also known as Renminbi, is the official currency of the People’s Republic of China. It is a global currency increasingly used in international trade and is managed by the PBOC. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan. The PKR’s value is influenced by domestic economic conditions, foreign exchange reserves, and trade balances, often experiencing volatility due to external debt and import reliance.