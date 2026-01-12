China’s 'artificial sun' sets nuclear fusion record

Chinese scientists have made a significant breakthrough in the pursuit of limitless clean energy. A team led by Professor Ping Zhu and Associate Professor Ning Yan has set a new world record using the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST). This is often referred to as China’s “artificial Sun.”

In a study published in Science, the reactor successfully sustained high-temperature plasma for 1,066 seconds at 100 million degrees Celsius.

Nuclear fusion simulates the processes of the Sun by fusing hydrogen isotopes under extreme heat and pressure to generate electricity. However, maintaining the stability of the superheated plasma within the doughnut-shaped reactor has historically posed a major engineering challenge.

The EAST team addressed this issue by achieving a stable “ELM-free regime.” By precisely controlling the interaction between the plasma and the reactor’s walls, they eliminated a specific type of turbulence. This turbulence typically disrupts the fusion process. This advancement allowed for prolonged operation well beyond traditional limits.

This artificial sun achievement, according to the Xinhua News Agency, suggests researchers are moving closer to the sustainable harnessing of cosmic power on Earth. While a reactor that produces more energy than it consumes is still out of reach, this success provides hope. It suggests fusion could eventually ease global energy shortages and decrease dependence on fossil fuels.