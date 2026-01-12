China's AS700 manned airship completes first commercial flight

BEIJING: China just flew its first commercial airship! The AS700 took off in Wuhan, cruised over the city at low altitude and landed safely, marking a new era for low-altitude commercial flights.

The airship offers a maximum range of 700 kilometres and an endurance of up to 10 hours, with a service ceiling of 3,000 meters.

The airship performed demonstration flights over several urban districts before returning safely to its base.

The airship is designed to meet a growing demand for low-altitude economy applications.

The aircraft — built by Changjiang Hangte Low-Altitude Aircraft Technology Co., a subsidiary of Changjiang Industrial Investment Group — is distinguished by its low-speed flight profile, high stability and safety, making it suitable for passenger sightseeing, outdoor advertising, emergency rescue missions and other applications.

It is capable of carrying up to 10 people, including the pilot, and is designed to support China’s expanding “low-altitude economy,” a framework that promotes commercial and civil aeronautical activities below traditional aviation altitudes.

The AS700’s commercial debut follows years of development, testing and certification. The model received its type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China in December 2023, becoming the first manned airship in the country to achieve domestic certification.

Extensive trial flights have previously demonstrated the airship’s capabilities in diverse scenarios, including long-distance and demonstration flights.

In addition to its current version, China is also advancing an electric variant known as the AS700D, which completed its maiden flight in early 2025.

This version features a fully electric propulsion system that reduces noise and emissions, offering a potential growth path for future low-altitude aerial services.