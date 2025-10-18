China's Generative AI users surge to 515 million in six months

BEIJING: A report released on Saturday by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) indicates a significant surge in generative artificial intelligence (AI) users in China.

As of June 2025, the number of users reached 515 million, doubling within six months. This represents an increase of 266 million users since December 2024, raising the user penetration rate in China to 36.5 percent.

The report was released at the 2025 China Internet Infrastructure Resources Conference in Beijing on Saturday.

Generative AI is increasingly becoming a part of everyday life for people in China. The main user groups consist of young adults, middle-aged individuals, and those who are highly educated.

According to a recent report, people under 40 make up 74.6 percent of all generative AI users, with 37.5 percent holding a degree from a junior college or higher. The report also highlighted that domestically developed generative AI models have gained significant popularity among users in China.

These technologies are being widely applied in various areas, including intelligent search, content creation, office assistance, and smart devices.

The report highlights the increasing usefulness of AI across various sectors, including agricultural production, industrial manufacturing, and scientific research.

It also notes that China’s influence in the global AI landscape has been steadily growing. As of April 2025, China had submitted 1.576 million AI-related patent applications, representing 38.58 percent of the worldwide total, the largest share of any country.

AI has transformed from a lab concept into a mature service supporting hundreds of millions of users, according to CNNIC director Liu Yulin, who added that the surge in generative AI users reveals a shift from trial use to everyday application across the country.