China's 'space mice' give birth to healthy pups after returning from Shenzhou-21

One of four mice that traveled aboard China’s Shenzhou-21 spacecraft has successfully given birth to healthy pups after returning to Earth, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The mice were launched on October 31 to study survival and adaptation in a technical habitat. Following their return on November 14, one female conceived and delivered nine pups on December 10. Six are thriving, a normal survival rate, and the mother is showing healthy, nurturing behaviors.

Wang Hongmei, a researcher at the CAS Institute of Zoology, stated that the mission demonstrates short-term spaceflight did not impair reproductive abilities, offering a valuable sample for studying early development in space.

However, the mission faced a critical challenge. An adjustment to the return schedule created a significant food and water shortage for the animals.

In response to the situation, ground teams activated an emergency plan. They collaborated with astronauts in orbit and used an external interface to pump water directly into the mouse habitat. To address the food crisis, researchers tested various astronaut rations on the ground, including compressed biscuits and corn, ultimately selecting soy milk as the optimal emergency substitute.

Throughout the crisis, an AI behavior analysis system tracked the mice’s movements and eating habits in real-time, enabling the team to manage the limited supplies effectively.

Researchers will now study the “space pups” to track their physiological development. The next step is to observe their reproductive capabilities and attempt to breed a second generation, further examining the long-term hereditary impacts of the space environment on mammals.