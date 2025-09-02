China's Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan's economic growth

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his support for Pakistan’s economic development on Tuesday, emphasizing China’s commitment to assisting Pakistan in all fields of economic growth.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The leaders agreed that the relationship between their countries is unique and unparalleled, and that it should be reflected in deeper and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Both nations reiterated their commitment to strengthening their “iron-clad” and “all-weather” strategic cooperative partnership, highlighting the significance of continued collaboration.

The leaders also discussed key regional and global developments, agreeing to maintain close cooperation between Pakistan and China on these fronts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the desire to continue working closely with China for the successful implementation of the next phase of upgraded China Pakistan Economic Corridor, with its five new corridors.

The prime minister congratulated President Xi Jinping on the success of the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Tianjin and extended his felicitations on the 80th anniversary of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Praising President Xi for his visionary leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz noted that China’s remarkable progress toward modernization was an inspiration for Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan took great pride in China’s achievements and stood ready to collaborate with China in this transformative journey.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development. He highlighted the importance of CPEC as a flagship project of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting that it would help both countries build an even stronger, shared future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz commended President Xi’s commitment to strengthening multilateralism and reiterated Pakistan’s full support for his initiatives, including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative. These efforts, he said, would contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

President Xi said that China would continue to assist Pakistan in all fields of economic growth and development, especially as the two countries were now ushering in the second Phase of CPEC that would focus on Pakistan’s most important economic sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also extended a warm invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan next year to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.