Chinese AI toys boom: Sales jump 1,600% as users seek digital comfort

AI companion trend dominates CES 2026. AI companion toys took center stage at CES 2026, with Chinese enterprises accounting for over 80% of the 60 participating companies. This surging category focuses on devices designed to learn user habits and provide a long-term emotional connection.

For 27-year-old Nancy Liu, who sleeps beside a warm, breathing AI device, the impact is personal. “It feels like something is waiting for me,” she said. “Not judging, not rushing—just there.”

A notable item was “Sweekar,” introduced as the world’s first AI pocket pet that physically grows. Developed by the Shenzhen startup Takway.AI, this small, palm-sized device goes through physical life stages—egg, baby, teen, and adult—and even feels warm and appears to breathe to make it more realistic.

“This physical growth unfolds in sync with the AI companion’s emotional development,” said Takway CEO Irving Gao. The product is anticipated to launch via crowdfunding this spring, priced between $150 and $200.

The market for these devices is flourishing. Data from Taobao shows AI toy transactions jumped 1,600% in 2025. On JD.com, sales reached nearly 700 million yuan ($100 million).

“AI-powered toys have clear potential as a new driver of consumption,” said Jiang Han, a senior analyst at Pangoal. He noted that the market spans children, Gen Z, and the elderly.

The market for emotional AI is clearly separate among older people, young adults, and children. This makes it a major area for the tech industry to grow, says Jiang.

For example, JD.com sells a “chatty parrot” robot for seniors. It costs 159 yuan, speaks in different local languages, and reminds them about their health. Separately, the soft toy “Fuzozo,” from Shanghai’s Robopoet, is for younger people. It was a top seller during the Double 11 shopping event because it can purr.