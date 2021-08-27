Tokyo Olympic gold medals peeling off, complain Chinese athletes

A pair of Chinese athletes took to social media to complain about medals handed out at the Tokyo Olympic that the material is losing its shine and beginning to disintegrate.

Zhu Xueying, who won gold in the women’s trampolining during the games, shared an image of her medal on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

She said that the material was ‘peeling’ off. She questioned, “Was you media … peeling off like this?”

“Let me clarify this. I didn’t mean to peel the thing off at first, I just discovered that there was a small mark on my medal. I thought that it was probably just dirt, so I rubbed it with my finger and found that nothing changed, so then I picked at it and the mark got bigger,” Global Times quoted the athlete as saying.

Another Chinese athlete, Wang Shun, who won gold in the 200-meter individual medley, complained that his medal was also beginning to peel. Wang Shun added that he “dare not to pick at it anymore.”

At this year’s games, the awarded medals were made from recycled electronic devices including cellphones.

The International Olympic Committee responded to the complaints, saying that it was just the protective film coming away and that it did not affect the quality of the medal itself.

“Even if you remove the coating, it does not directly affect the medals’ quality,” the Tokyo organizing committee was quoted by Global Times.