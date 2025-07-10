Chinese animated blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2’ set for English release

Chinese-language animated blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2’ is all set with an English makeover, to be released in theatres next month.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, an English-language version of the globally successful Chinese movie, ‘Ne Zha 2’, is set for cinema rollout across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on August 22, announced the distribution companies CMC Pictures and A24 on Wednesday.

While the complete voice cast of the English version is yet to be known, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is on board for an unknown role.

“I’m honoured to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,” she said in a statement.

Notably, the sequel to the Chinese mythology-inspired ‘Ne Zha’ (2019), about a ‘rebellious young boy, who is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers’, arrived in worldwide theatres this January.

With its massive box office of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.71 billion), ‘Ne Zha 2’, by Chinese animation director and screenwriter Jiaozi, surpassed Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’, to become the highest-grossing animated film globally and the eighth highest box office film worldwide.

Also Read: Is ‘Ne Zha’ sequel about to overtake Titanic at the global box office?