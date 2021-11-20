Chinese business delegation meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese business delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan and China are connected not only in past or present but will remain united through future generations.

The premier assured to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on a priority basis.

PM Imran Khan issued directives to the authorities concerned to facilitate the Chinese investors for setting up industries in Pakistan by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and provision of utilities, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan said we are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones.

Earlier, the premier was apprised that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in the glass, ceramics and information technology sectors. One of the leading Chinese tech manufacturers is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said more Chinese businessmen will be encouraged to make investments in Pakistan.

