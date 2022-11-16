Chinese CG rejects impression of pause in CPEC during Imran Khan govt

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General (CG) Lahore Zhao Shiren has rejected the impression of any pause in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the Imran Khan-led government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chinese CG Lahore Zhao Shiren, while talking to ARY News, said that he usually avoids commenting on local political matters. He, however, said that the overall pace of progress on CPEC was good.

He further said despite coronavirus pandemic, six CPEC projects were completed in Punjab. The pandemic affected the pace of work but progress was not stopped.

CG Shiren told ARY News that China’s policy remains unchanged for any political party or the government in Pakistan. He added that some certain elements were telling a different situation regarding the CPEC, however, he does not agree with them.

The Chinese consul general urged to take forward the CPEC and reaffirmed the continuation of cooperation between both countries.

When questioned about PTI chief Imran Khan, Zhao Shiren said that he does not get a chance to personally meet the former premier. He added that he knew that Khan is recovering and it will take some time.

He said that Zaman Park was not so far from the Chinese consulate. He expressed well wishes for Imran Khan and prayed for his early recovery. He added that China wants to see the people of Pakistan in peace and harmony.

He was questioned whether he would meet Nawaz Sharif after his expected return to Pakistan. Shiren replied that the Lahore people will give the answer to this question. He said that he is currently reading a book on Nawaz Sharif.

The consul general praised Lahore and its people. He said Lahore is a city of orchards and art. He added that steps should be taken to prevent smog in the city.

