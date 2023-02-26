Chinese company gifts shoes worth Rs38m to Pakistan’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese company on Sunday gifted sports shoes worth Rs38 million to help victims of last year’s catastrophic floods in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to China Leather Industry Association, the company launched an initiative named “Put on Chinese Shoes, Rebuild New Home” in January. The company took action to express its care for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque has sincerely thanked the company for its generous help to the flood-stricken groups in Pakistan.

The ambassador said the donation made him feel the warmth of the Chinese people towards the Pakistani people.

Torrential rains and subsequent floods brought a third of Pakistan under water in 2022, affecting some 33 million people, and washing away hundreds of thousands of animals, houses and other infrastructures.

The floods also killed over 1,700 people, causing a whopping loss of 30 billion dollars to the economy.

Pakistan — the world’s fifth largest population — is responsible for only 0.8 per cent of global greenhouse emissions but it’s one of the most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by global warming.

