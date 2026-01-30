Chinese delegation meets BOI minister, shows interest in minerals, especially copper

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for the Board of Investment (BOI), Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, held a meeting with a delegation from Silkway Impex (Pvt.) Ltd. and a high-level Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) delegation to discuss enhanced bilateral investment cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese delegation was led by Deng Yubin, Head of BRI for Yunnan Province.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential in minerals and mining, agriculture, digitalisation, technology, and manufacturing, describing the mineral sector as a key priority.

He referred to the recently held Pakistan–China Mineral Cooperation Forum, which provided a strong platform for expanding bilateral collaboration in mineral development.

The Chinese delegation expressed strong interest in mineral development, particularly copper and other strategic minerals, and conveyed their intention to pursue long-term investment opportunities aligned with Pakistan’s economic and industrial vision.

Dr. Erfa Iqbal, Additional Secretary at the BOI, briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s investment incentive framework, including Special Technology Zones (STZs) for technology- and research-based industries and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for manufacturing and industrial projects.

On agriculture, she said Pakistan encourages investment aimed at enhancing yields, improving quality, promoting research, and introducing modern technology. She also noted that several Chinese companies are already collaborating on projects to convert barren land into fertile agricultural areas, including regions such as Cholistan.

The delegation also included Professor Haitao Yuan, Chief Geologist of Silkway Impex, who shared a long-term vision for developing Pakistan’s mineral sector, including plans to establish the country’s first internationally stock-listed mining company.

He emphasized the need for strong geological foundations, transparency, modern exploration techniques, adherence to international compliance standards, and capital-market discipline to position Pakistan’s mining sector on the global investment map.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continued dialogue and coordination to advance mutually beneficial investment initiatives under the Belt and Road framework, further strengthening Pakistan–China economic cooperation.