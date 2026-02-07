New Chinese eVTOL features detachable flying and ground modules

CHONGQING: A Chinese aerospace company has successfully conducted a test flight of its domestically produced Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, according to China Media Group.

The aircraft, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s (CASC) Ninth Academy, completed its maiden flight and performance tests at Yongchuan Da’an Airport in Chongqing Municipality, southwest China.

This innovative, rapidly upgradable platform is designed to handle various travel and transport needs. It features a unique “split-type” core design consisting of a flying module and a ground module, which includes the wings, a cabin, and a chassis.

The aircraft can carry two passengers, operate at altitudes below 3,000 meters, and reach speeds of up to 150 km/h. On the ground, the module features a fully electric, intelligent by-wire chassis with a driving range exceeding 300 kilometers.

Operational flexibility is enhanced by the system’s modular design, which supports various customizable cabins and wing components. An independently developed automatic alignment and breakaway coupling system enables these modules to connect and detach precisely as required.

Developed to meet airworthiness standards, this multifunctional low-altitude aircraft combines industry expertise from leading automakers to ensure high reliability.

The modular, aerospace-grade assembly is powered by five core technologies, including intelligent flight-driving integration and tiltrotor control. The system is expected to be used in future applications such as public transportation, logistics, and emergency response.