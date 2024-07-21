24-Year-Old Chinese influencer dies as she consumes ‘Too Much Food’ on live broadcast

Since the inception of social media, the people around the world started creating content of different type including stunts, gags and other silly things just for the sake to get fame, recognition, views, and likes.

During the process to create ‘unique content’ for the audience, many content creators have lost their lives and many have been badly injured.

In one such case, a 24-year-old female, a Chinese influencer lost her life while attempting an ‘eating challenge’ while live streaming it for her followers.

The deceased Chinese content creator, named Pan Xiaoting, is said to be specialized in mukbang – eating large quantities of meals for views online – and has been taking up challenges that required her to eat for more than 10 hours at a stretch.

The local Chinese portal, Hankyung, the unfortunate incident was reportedly took place on July 14.

According to Creaders.com, a local Chinese portal, Xiaoting used to eat 10 kg of food per meal. Despite repeated warnings from her parents and well-wishers, she continued with this habit.

As per the post-mortem report of the female creator, the medicolegal officer mentioned that her stomach was ‘twisted’ and contained ‘undigested food,’ the report added.

Her death has triggered health concerns on social media and fellow influencers creating same kind of content.

The Chinese government prohibited binge-eating of this kind in 2021 that outlawed citizens from ordering too much food from restaurants and other eateries in an attempt to curb waste.