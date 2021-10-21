Chinese influencer drinks pesticide during live stream

A 25-year-old Chinese influencer committed suicide after drinking pesticide during a live stream after being encouraged by social media users, a foreign news agency.

The report mentioned that Luo Xiao Mao Mao Zi was taken to a local hospital for treatment but she could not survive and passed away the next day.

The Chinese influencer had hinted about her suicide when she posted a video where she said that it might be her last video while expressing her gratitude towards the fans for keeping her company.

“I appear to be happy, but this is all for show,” the influencer was quoted saying in the report. “I hope everyone will be happy when they see my videos and will see that I am happy too. [But] I can’t hold on anymore.”

The woman had disclosed that she was depressed and had spent two months at a hospital as well. However, her family members have held those social media users – who were egging her to consume the pesticide – responsible for her death.

One of the influencer’s friends said that she did not want to commit suicide but wanted to grab the attention of her former boyfriend.

She added that the pesticide contained a beverage and she consumed it netizens were encouraging her to do so. The friend mentioned that the deceased had contacted the police and got on the ambulance herself after the stream ended.

